Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Libby Squire's body was found in the Humber estuary

A fund in memory of student Libby Squire, whose body was found in the Humber estuary, has been set up by Hull University.

The 21-year-old student's body was found seven weeks after she was last seen on a night out on 1 February.

A fund aiming to reach £6,300 has been created, to give a prize of £300 each year to a student who has excelled in "community spirit and friendship".

The fund has reached £1,940, with 105 donors having come forward so far.

A major police inquiry saw hundreds of officers searching for Ms Squire, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, for almost two months.

Voyeurism charge

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of abduction.

Pawel Relowicz, of Raglan Street, Hull, is remanded in custody on unrelated charges of burglary, voyeurism, outraging public decency and receiving stolen goods.

A testimony on the fundraising page says: "Libby Squire was a University of Hull student, she was a member of our community, she was one of us.

"Now we invite you to connect in Libby's name, and do something positive for the benefit of our current and future students."

Students are being invited to nominate peers whom they consider have significantly contributed towards the university's community.

The first "Libby's Prize" will be awarded in July 2020, the year Libby would have graduated.

University officials want to raise enough to offer a £300 prize annually for 21 years - an award to celebrate every year of Libby's life.

