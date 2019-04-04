Image caption Ex-roofer Darren Hudson volunteered on the show in 2014

A former roofer who volunteered on DIY SOS said he was "lost for words" after his home was renovated by some of the people he once worked alongside.

Darren Hudson, who uses a wheelchair, was left caring for his three sons, one of whom is severely disabled, after losing his wife in December 2017.

He said he was "humbled" and speechless by the transformation.

The ex-tradesman, from Hessle, near Hull, volunteered in 2014 when the BBC TV team went to Rise, East Yorkshire.

They helped refurbish the home of Jason Liversidge who has Motor Neurone Disease.

Image caption Mr Hudson with his wife Sarah

Mr Hudson started using a wheelchair two years ago after a spinal condition - caude equina syndrome - meant he was unable to walk.

His wife died suddenly two weeks after he was discharged from hospital following back surgery. Months later, Mr Hudson lost both of his parents within 10 weeks of each other.

"It's been a massive role reversal. It was just a day's work but to go from giving to being at the receiving end was unexpected.

"I still feel quite emotional, still feel quite raw.

"It's been a rollercoaster."

He said he was yet to properly grieve and found it difficult to watch the programme because it featured his late mother.

Image caption Mr Hudson shared a room with his son Oliver, who has hydrocephalus, before the renovation project

Mr Hudson, who was left sharing a downstairs bedroom with his adopted son Oliver, who has hydrocephalus, said the transformation had had a "massive impact" on him and his family.

"It's made it a lot easier to cope. I now have my own space.

"It's absolutely amazing. I can't put into words what these guys have done for us and what they're continuing to do for us."

He thanked everyone for their efforts and in particular his friend Paul Matson, whose tools were stolen while volunteering on Mr Hudson's build and subsequently replaced by donors.

"We've got a good close-knit community in Hessle and people have been absolutely awesome," Mr Hudson said.