Image copyright Hull City Council Image caption An artist's impression of the £130m Albion Square Development

Initial plans for a £130m regeneration of part of Hull city centre have been approved by councillors.

Proposals for the Albion Square scheme include a new ice-skating arena, homes, offices and shops on the site of three derelict department stores.

Hull City Council said it intended to save three murals at the former BHS store.

The Hull Heritage Action Group said it wanted assurances "everything would be put in place" to conserve the murals.

Councillor Daren Hale, portfolio holder for economic investment and regeneration, said the 1.7-hectare (4.2-acre) development would have "a massive impact on the city centre economy and other city centre businesses".

Demolition of the former Edwin Davis store is currently under way and the vacant BHS building is expected to be knocked down later in the year.

Leigh Bird, from the Hull Heritage Action Group, said she was "disappointed" the BHS building would be demolished.

Image copyright DLA Design Group Image caption The £22m development in Hull's Fruit Market is part of a wider £80m transformation of the area

Details of how the Three Ships mosaic on the front of the BHS store, as well as two internal handmade murals in the same building, will be retained are yet to be outlined by the council.

But a planning report suggested the Shoal of Fish and Sponge print geometric tile murals could be relocated to "another suitable site".

All three murals were designed by the late artist, Alan Boyson.

The Three Ships comprises almost a million pieces of Italian glass on a 66ft by 64ft (20m x 19.5m) concrete screen and commissioned by the Co-Op in 1963 paying tribute to Hull's fishing heritage.

Mr Hale added the transformation would "benefit our high streets and responds to the changing demands on city centres".

Full plans for the Albion Square project are expected to be discussed by councillors in the future.