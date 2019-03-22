Image caption The crash happened at a roundabout connecting the A1079 near Shiptonthorpe with the A614 on Tuesday

The driver of a car that rolled on to its roof after hitting a roundabout has been charged with three offences.

Erhan Ahmed, 27, was driving the BMW car that crashed at Shiptonthorpe at 03:30 GMT on Tuesday.

He has been charged with dangerous driving, not having insurance and failing to provide a blood specimen for analysis.

Mr Ahmed, of High Street, Market Weighton, is due before Hull Magistrates' Court.

He and the female passenger of the vehicle were taken to hospital after the crash, but both have now been released.