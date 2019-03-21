Image caption The four-mile flat race traditionally takes place on the third Thursday of March

England's oldest horse race is celebrating its 500th anniversary as dozens of riders prepare to take part.

The Kiplingcotes Derby has been run every year near Market Weighton, East Yorkshire, since 1519.

Its rules state if the race is not run one year, it must never be run again.

Organisers said they were expecting spectators from all over the globe this year to witness riders competing along the four-mile flat race in the Yorkshire Wolds countryside.

Race trustee and retired farmer Guy Stephenson, 86, said: "We have a family of eight coming over from Canada whose ancestor lived in Middleton-on-the-Wolds in 1519 and they're thinking he might have been at the first running."

This year 37 riders are taking part in the derby to mark the anniversary.

"They just turn up on the day but we have had a lot of queries," Mr Stephenson said.

"There's quite a few come to win it and some come just to say they've run in the race."

Image caption Organisers said they were expecting spectators from all over the globe

Mr Stephenson said the race had been a tradition in his family for the last 100 years, with family members either winning the race in the previous years or owning the winning horse.

A set of rules discovered in a bank vault gave the start year as 1519, when King Henry VIII was on the throne.

Last year a waterlogged course meant a volunteer had to walk a horse along the route in order to keep the tradition alive.

A foot and mouth outbreak in 2001 and four feet of snow covering the course in 1947 have also threatened the race's future.

Starters orders

Image caption The winner scoops a £50 prize but second place could net a much bigger award