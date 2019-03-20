Image copyright N Chadwick / Geograph Image caption Hull Station will also close a side entrance and increase the number of security guards

Classical music is being played at Hull's railway station in a bid to reduce anti-social behaviour.

It is one of a series of measure being introduced, including extra security guards and closing a side entrance.

Train operator TransPennine Express (TPE) said the music would be played as part of a three-month trial.

The company said that the same move at Cleethorpes station had seen "complaints of anti-social behaviour reduced by around 75%".

Dan Dreggs, TPE's station manager at Hull, said the Cleethorpes experiment started a year ago.

"It deters youths that possibly don't want to listen to it," he said.

"We probably used to have about 20 to 25 youths on the station each night and now we'd be lucky to get two or three."

The tactic has been used elsewhere to cut crime.

Beverley Bus Station in East Yorkshire started playing Mozart in 2005 after complainants about gangs of youths congregating in the evenings.

Last year, a branch of McDonalds in Welwyn Garden City, described as a disorderly behaviour "hotspot" by police, cut off its wi-fi and played soothing music from 17:00 onwards.