Image caption The crash happened at a roundabout connecting the A1079 near Shiptonthorpe with the A614

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and drink driving after a crash in East Yorkshire.

The man and a female passenger were seriously injured in the collision at a roundabout on the A1079 near Shiptonthorpe in the early hours of the morning.

They were both taken to hospital for treatment, Humberside Police said.

Emergency crews were called to the roundabout, which connects to the A614, shortly before 03:30 GMT.

Officers said there were lane closures in the area "while investigations continue and recovery takes place".

Motorists have been told to expect traffic delays.