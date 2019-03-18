Image copyright Facebook Image caption Pawel Relowicz appeared before Hull Magistrates' Court

A man arrested in connection with the disappearance of Hull student Libby Squire has denied unrelated offences.

Pawel Relowicz, of Raglan Street, Hull, pleaded not guilty to 12 charges when he appeared at Hull Crown Court.

The 24-year-old is accused of five counts of burglary, three counts of voyeurism, three counts of outraging public decency and one of receiving stolen goods, between 2017 and 2019.

He has been remanded in custody and no application for bail was made.

A trial date has been set for 22 July at Sheffield Crown Court.

Mr Relowicz was arrested on suspicion of abduction on 6 February in connection with Miss Squire's disappearance, he has not been charged but police have said he "remains under investigation".