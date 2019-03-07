Image caption PD Ports said operations at the site had been "suspended"

A man has died in an accident while working on a boat at a port on the River Trent.

Police were called to the Groveport site at Grove Wharf in Gunness, near Scunthorpe, at 14:30 GMT on Wednesday where the 54-year-old was fatally injured.

PD Ports, which manages the site, said operations there had been "suspended".

The Health and Safety Executive said it had been made aware of the incident and was investigating with the police.

The victim's family have been informed, police said.

In a statement, PD Ports said: "Tragically a much liked and valued colleague was fatally injured in the accident.

"Our thoughts are with our colleague, his family, friends and other colleagues."

It added that a "comprehensive investigation" began after the accident and was continuing.

"We continue to offer active support to the investigating authorities."