Image copyright Facebook Image caption Pawel Relowicz appeared before Hull Magistrates' Court

A man who was arrested in connection with the disappearance of Hull student Libby Squire has appeared in court.

Pawel Relowicz, of Raglan Street, Hull, was at Hull Magistrates' Court charged with seven further unrelated offences.

He faces two counts of burglary, two counts of voyeurism, two counts of outraging public decency and one of receiving stolen goods, between 2017 and 2019.

He was remanded in custody to next appear at Hull Crown Court on Monday.

He appeared before the same court accused of different offences of burglary, voyeurism and outraging public decency last month.

Mr Relowicz was arrested on suspicion of abduction on February 6 in connection with Miss Squire's disappearance and police have said he "remains under investigation".