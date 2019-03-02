Image copyright Ministry of Justice Image caption The revised plans would hold 1,440 men in mostly single cells

Campaigners opposing plans for a prison housing more than 1,400 inmates in East Yorkshire said the development would "dwarf the village".

The government wants to build a Category C jail at Full Sutton, next to an existing maximum security prison.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has already gained planning permission to build a 1,000 capacity prison, but has now applied to expand the facility.

Dozens of people held a protest on Saturday against the revised plans.

David Wakefield said the area would be unable to cope with the extra traffic.

"There's six four-storey, 50 foot high buildings," he said.

"Floodlit accommodation blocks and lots of other buildings.

"The actual size of this new prison development will dwarf not only the existing Category A prison, but will dwarf the village."

Image caption The new jail is planned to be built next to the existing Category A prison

The MoJ said the new prison would house 1,440 men, mostly in single cells who were "assessed as being low risk of making an escape".

In a statement, it said: "We continue to engage with local stakeholders and the community regarding our plans for the new prison and have submitted a planning application to the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

"This new prison is part of a significant investment across England and Wales to modernise prisons, it will boost the local economy and create jobs."