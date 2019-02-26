Image copyright North Lincolnshire Council Image caption Pliosaur expert Richard Forrest described the animal as a "top predator"

The recently discovered bones of a giant prehistoric predator have gone on display at a museum.

Parts of a fossilised pliosaur skeleton were discovered in a cement quarry in North Lincolnshire last summer.

The 26ft (8m) long marine creature lived around 155 million years ago in the Jurassic period, when the area was coved by a sea.

Pliosaur expert Richard Forrest said it was very rare to find the remains of the extinct "top predator".

"There's probably not more than half a dozen animals of this type as substantially complete specimens in the country, and they're rare worldwide," he said.

Pliosaurs were marine reptiles, not dinosaurs.

They dominated the seas for around 75 million years, had an enormously powerful bite and excellent eyesight.

The fossils recovered from the quarry include, a tooth, 29 vertebrae, 14 ribs and a number of other bones.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The pliosaur was a marine reptile and not a dinosaur

When the parts are cleaned they will go on permanent display at the North Lincolnshire Museum in Scunthorpe.

The museum's curator Rose Nicholson said it was a "exciting find to have".

It's part of the story of North Lincolnshire, so this is where it should be," she said.

"Because, If you want to find out about what North Lincolnshire was like during the Jurassic, then you should be able to come to North Lincolnshire Museum and see fossils from that period."