Car speeding at 118mph on M180 'due to smelly nappy'
- 24 February 2019
A car with two young children inside has been stopped by police after travelling at more than 100mph due to a "smelly nappy".
The Range Rover was stopped on the M180 near Wrawby, North Lincolnshire after speeding at up to 118mph, Humberside Police said.
In a tweet posted by the force at 15:46 GMT, officers said the driver had been reported to the courts.
A "smelly nappy" was the reason given for the speed, the tweet said.