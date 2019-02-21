Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Libby Squire's mother Lisa Squire (left) has made an appeal for information about her missing daughter

The parents of missing Hull student Libby Squire have issued a new appeal for information to mark the third week since her disappearance.

Lisa and Russ Squire described the search for their daughter as an "unending torture".

The 21-year-old from Buckinghamshire was last seen at about 00:05 GMT on 1 February near her student home.

Humberside Police has said they remained hopeful of finding Ms Squire but were keeping "an open mind".

In a statement, her parents thanked people for "their support over these past weeks".

"It's been three weeks now since our beautiful girl was last seen," her parents said.

"In that time we haven't been able to speak to her, and we haven't been able to hug her.

"We haven't been able to tell her we love her, or hear that she loves us.

"She went out to have fun with her beloved friends. Since then it has been a time of unending torture for her friends and family but we all have unending hope that she will be found."

Officers have been searching playing fields near her house on Wellesley Avenue.

On Tuesday, police issued CCTV footage of four people seen near where Ms Squire went missing.

Humberside Police said the four people "may have seen or heard something that could be vital to the investigation".