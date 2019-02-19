Taylor Tolley, 12, died after Bridlington crash
- 19 February 2019
A 12-year-old boy who died after he was hit by a car in East Yorkshire has been named.
Police said Taylor Tolley was struck as he crossed Brett Street in Bridlington at about 17:30 GMT on Friday and died of his injuries on Saturday.
Kate Parker-Randall, the head teacher of Bridlington School, said it had "many fond memories of Taylor as an active and vibrant young man".
Officers are supporting his family and police have appealed for witnesses.