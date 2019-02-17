Boy, 12, dies after being hit by car in Bridlington
- 17 February 2019
A boy has died after being hit by a car in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police said the 12-year-old was struck as he crossed Brett Street in Bridlington at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday.
He was airlifted to hospital with head injuries but died on Sunday morning.
The crash happened near the junction with Britannia Road. Police said no arrests had been made and appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.