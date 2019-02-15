Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Hull student Libby Squire has been missing for two weeks

Two fundraising pages set up to support the family of missing Hull student Libby Squire have raised more than £10,000.

The appeals were set up by friends of the missing 21-year-old, who comes from the village of West Wycombe in Buckinghamshire.

The philosophy student disappeared two weeks ago after a night out in Hull.

On Thursday, Humberside Police said the philosophy student "may have come to some harm".

Friends and family held a vigil for Ms Squire on Wednesday in her home village. More than 300 people attended the vigil at St Paul's Church.

Image caption Church warden Alison Rimmer was at the vigil in West Wycombe on Wednesday

Church warden Alison Rimmer from West Wycombe Churches said the fundraising effort was "people's way of helping in a practical way".

"A lot of people have said what can we do?," she said.

"Hull is a long way away and we so want to be there for Libby and her family and friends."

One villager said many local people had contributed to the fund.

"It's a close-knit community," she said.

"I know it's not much but it does help. To know that there are people out there who really do care."

Humberside Police said they remained hopeful of finding Ms Squire but were keeping "an open mind".

Image copyright PA Image caption Police are continuing to search an area close to Oak Road playing fields in Hull

Police said the last sighting of the University of Hull student was in Beverley Road, close to where she lived, at about 00:05 GMT on 1 February.

Dozens of police officers have been searching undergrowth and waterways in Oak Road playing fields, a few streets away from her home on Wellesley Avenue.