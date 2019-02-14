Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Hull student Libby Squire has been missing for two weeks

Missing student Libby Squire "may have come to some harm" since she disappeared two weeks ago, police have said.

No trace of the 21-year-old has been found since she went missing in Hull, despite extensive searches.

Humberside Police said they remained hopeful of finding Ms Squire but were keeping "an open mind".

The force also released pictures of clothes similar to those she was wearing when she disappeared.

Det Supt Martin Smalley said: "Libby has been missing for 14 days now and we sadly have to consider she may have come to some harm."

Police said Libby had been wearing a black leather jacket, denim skirt and Vans "Old Skool" trainers when she was last seen.

Police said they had used the clothes - seen in new images released by the force - to help officers track Ms Squire's movements caught on CCTV on the night she disappeared.