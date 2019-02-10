Image copyright Humberside Police/PA Image caption Libby Squire has not been seen since she went for a night out in Hull on 31 January

A man held over the disappearance of Libby Squire remains of interest to the inquiry, police have said, as unrelated charges against him were announced.

The University of Hull student, 21, has been missing for 10 days and was last seen after a night out.

Humberside Police have been questioning a 24-year-old man they arrested in Hull on Wednesday.

The force said the man had been charged with voyeurism, outraging public decency and three counts of burglary.

Det Supt Matt Hutchinson said the charges relate to reported offences between December 2017 and January of this year - and said that all the charges were unrelated to Libby's disappearance.

The suspect remains in police custody and is due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court on Monday.

"Our priority remains to find Libby and support her family at this incredibly distressing time," Det Supt Hutchinson added.