Shots were fired through the window of a property in North Lincolnshire in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said the address on Well Street, Messingham, was attacked at about 01:30 GMT in a case of "mistaken identity".

Humberside Police said it was working with people in the area to find out why the attack happened. No one was injured in the attack.

Ch Insp Doug Blackwood said "At this stage we believe that this is an isolated incident."