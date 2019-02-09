Libby Squire: Digital screens used in Hull over missing student
Appeals to help find missing student Libby Squire are to be shown on digital screens to city centre shoppers.
The 21-year-old University of Hull student disappeared on 31 January after a night out in the city.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday night at a house in Raglan Street, which is less than a mile from Ms Squire's home near Beverley Road where she was last seen.
Detectives have been granted extra time to question the man.
Humberside Police said an appeal for information about the student was being broadcast on 20 digital screens in the main shopping areas of Hull city centre over the weekend.
Meanwhile, 2,000 flyers printed in English, Arabic, Russian, Lithuanian and Polish have been handed out asking for information.
A "media van" carrying an 11 sq m digital screen was also driven around an eight-mile loop route in the area where Ms Squire was last seen.
The van circled student areas as well as Newland Avenue and Princes Avenue, showing three-metre high images of the missing woman.
On Saturday morning two police cars were parked on Raglan Street and officers were continuing to search the streets surrounding Ms Squire's house.
Police were seen using sticks and cameras to search the gardens of houses backing on to Oak Road Playing Fields.
The playing fields have been the focus of police searches over the past week.
Her family has said the disappearance was "very out of character".
Humberside Police said it was "still treating Libby's disappearance as a missing person's inquiry".
Detectives believe Ms Squire, a philosophy student, went home in a taxi at about 23:30 GMT on 31 January but did not enter the house.
Her mobile phone was found there but it "has not provided any further insight as to where she may be or her movements that night", the force said.
Ms Squire, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, was later seen on CCTV near Beverley Road where a motorist stopped to offer her help.
Police previously said both the taxi driver and motorist were "not suspects".
Ms Squire, who is 5ft 7in tall and has long dark brown hair, was wearing a black leather jacket, black long-sleeved top and a black denim skirt with lace when she went missing.
Libby Squire timeline:
- 31 January: Ms Squire is believed to have been dropped off in a taxi from The Welly nightclub to her student home on Wellesley Avenue at about 23:30. She did not enter the house but her phone was found there. She was spotted on CCTV 10 minutes later near a bench on Beverley Road, by the junction with Haworth Street, where a motorist stopped to offer her help
- 1 February: The philosophy student is believed to have remained in the area until about 00:09. She is later reported missing and officers begin a search
- 4 February: Her parents make an emotional video appeal urging their daughter to "get in touch"
- 5 February: About 200 students and staff gather in the rain at the University of Hull to show solidarity and support for Ms Squire, her family and friends
- 6 February: A 24-year-old man is arrested on suspicion of abduction
- 7 February: A large screen displaying images of the student is driven around parts of Hull and officers hand out leaflets in the area where Ms Squire was last seen
- 8 February: Humberside Police is granted more time to question the arrested man