Image copyright Squire family Image caption Ms Squire's family said she was a "very sociable person who loves going out and enjoys spending time with her friends"

Detectives have been granted extra time to question a man arrested on suspicion of abducting student Libby Squire.

The 21-year-old University of Hull student went missing on 31 January after a night out in the city.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday night at a house in Raglan Street, which is less than a mile from Ms Squire's home near Beverley Road where she was last seen.

Her family said the disappearance was "very out of character".

Humberside Police said it was "still treating Libby's disappearance as a missing person's inquiry".

A police spokesman did not disclose how much extra time officers had been given to question the detained man.

Image copyright Squire family Image caption Libby Squire - whose full name is Liberty Anna - is a student at the University of Hull

Image caption Police searched a property on Raglan Street after a man was arrested on Wednesday night

Detectives believe Ms Squire - a philosophy student, whose full name is Liberty Anna - got a taxi at The Welly nightclub last Thursday before arriving at her student house at about 23:30 GMT.

She did not enter the house but her phone was found there. Her mobile "has not provided any further insight as to where she may be or her movements that night", the force said.

Ms Squire, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, was spotted on CCTV 10 minutes later near a bench on Beverley Road, by the junction with Haworth Street, where a motorist stopped to offer her help.

She is thought to have been in the area for about 30 minutes.

Police said both the taxi driver and motorist were "not suspects".

Officers continue to search Oak Road Playing Fields, close to where the student was last seen.

Ms Squire, who is 5ft 7in tall and has long dark brown hair, was wearing a black leather jacket, black long-sleeved top and a black denim skirt with lace when she was last seen.