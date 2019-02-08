Image copyright Reuters Image caption The £20 fines will come into force in June

Drivers in York who leave their car engines on while they are parked could be fined £20.

The "anti-idling" plan approved by the city council would see drivers asked to switch off their engines. If they refused they would be issued with a penalty notice.

The fines will be introduced in June.

Conservative councillor Peter Dew said that the focus would be on changing people's behaviour rather than issuing fines,

"We are not going to recruit scores more officers to go around knocking on car windows," he said.

Council officers said idling did not mean drivers waiting at traffic lights, people who keep their car on to stay warm in cold weather or people who leave their engines on while parked on their driveway, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Officers added that electric vehicles will not be fined for idling.

Signs will be put up at hotspots throughout the city and fines will come into force from June.