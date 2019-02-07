Image copyright Squire family Image caption The search for Libby Squire - whose full name is Liberty Anna - has entered a seventh day

A 24-year-old man has been arrested over the disappearance of student Libby Squire who went missing a week ago.

The 21-year-old, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, was last seen in the Beverley Road area of Hull after a night out.

Humberside Police said the arrest was made at an address in Raglan Street in Hull on Wednesday night.

In a statement, the force said: "We have not yet found Libby and doing so remains our top priority."

The man is in custody and assisting police with their inquiries.

Ms Squire's parents have been informed of the arrest and are being supported by officers "at this difficult time", Humberside Police added.