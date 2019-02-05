Image copyright Squire Family Image caption Libby Squire was last seen on Thursday night

Reports of a "blood-curdling" scream being heard on the night Libby Squire disappeared are among a number of lines of inquiry detectives are pursuing.

Humberside Police said it had "received hundreds of calls" from the public since the 21-year-old student went missing in Hull on Thursday.

A neighbour reported hearing the scream close to where Miss Squire was last seen near Beverley Road.

Police searched a pond at nearby Oak Road Playing Fields on Tuesday.

Five officers from the police regional marine unit waded through the waist-deep water using sticks to break the ice, as the search entered its fifth day.

Image caption Officers search a pond at Oak Road Playing Fields, near Beverley Road

Police believe Miss Squire got a taxi at the Welly Club music venue before arriving at her student house at about 23:30 GMT, where her mobile phone was found.

But detectives do not believe the University of Hull student, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, entered the house.

She was spotted on CCTV 10 minutes later near a bench on Beverley Road, by the junction with Haworth Street, where it is thought a motorist stopped to offer her help.

She is believed to have been in the area for about 30 minutes.

Image copyright PA Image caption Police search drains on Heathcote Street in Hull as they investigate the disappearance of the 21-year-old student

According to The Sun, a woman living in a street close to Miss Squire's home reported hearing a scream on the night she went missing.

"It sounded like someone being attacked, it was blood-curdling," the woman told the newspaper.

"It was just one female scream. I was in bed reading and it made me sit up and go, 'Oh my God.'"

Police said they were "extremely grateful" for the information and help received from the public.

"Our house to house enquiries are continuing and we are visiting residents to speak to people and take statements as part of this ongoing investigation," the force said.

On Tuesday, Miss Squire's parents, Lisa and Russell Squire, urged their daughter to "get in touch" in an emotional video appeal.

"Libby, my darling pie, we just want to know that you are safe," her mother said.

Mrs Squire also posted a message on Facebook thanking everyone for their "continued love and support".

She wrote: "If love alone could bring our Libby Pie back she would be sat cuddling with us now."

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Libby Squire, from High Wycombe, was last spotted on CCTV near her student house in Hull

Officers said her mobile phone "has not provided any further insight as to where she may be or her movements that night".

The motorist who pulled over near the bench subsequently made contact with detectives and had "really helped out" with the search, police said.

Police have been searching in drains, including the frozen Beverley and Barmston Drain, and wheelie bins along the street.

About 200 students were also involved in a search of the university premises.

The family previously said Miss Squire's disappearance was "very out of character" and they were "broken without her".

Miss Squire, who is 5ft 7in tall and has long dark brown hair, had been wearing a black leather jacket, black long-sleeved top and a black denim skirt with lace.

The University of Hull has said it was "deeply concerned" about her and was working closely with police.

Staff and students are being encouraged by the university to gather together on the campus later in "solidarity and support of our missing student Libby Squire".