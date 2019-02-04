Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption The student was last spotted on CCTV in Beverley Road

Police investigating the disappearance of student Libby Squire have ruled out three items found near where she was last seen, as the search for her enters its fourth day.

Hundreds of people have been involved in the search to find the 21-year-old, who was last seen on Thursday.

A screwdriver, hammer and lip gloss were retrieved near Beverley Road, Hull, according to The Mirror.

Humberside Police said the items found were "part of another investigation".

Image copyright PA Image caption Police are searching for the missing 21-year-old in Newland near Hull

Miss Squire was last seen getting into a taxi outside the Welly Club music venue in Beverley Road at about 23:00 GMT, and is believed to have been dropped off a short while later, close to where she lived in Wellesley Avenue.

She was then helped by another motorist who pulled over after seeing her sitting on a bench in the street. He subsequently made contact with police and "really helped out" with the search, officers said.

The student was last spotted on CCTV in Beverley Road, near the junction with Haworth Street, some 45 minutes later.

The three items were found by forensic officers close to the spot where she was last seen.

There "was nothing to suggest, at this stage, that the items retrieved by forensic officers near the spot where Libby Squire was last seen [on CCTV] are connected with the investigation into her disappearance", the police spokesperson said.

Image copyright Lisa Squire/Facebook Image caption Libby Squire was last seen getting into a taxi on Thursday night

Detectives said they were pursuing a number of leads with more than 70 police officers out making inquiries, including knocking door-to-door around the area where the student vanished.

About 200 students were also involved in the search of the university premises.

In a message posted on Facebook, her mother Lisa Squire thanked volunteers' efforts and said it had given her "great comfort" to know how highly her daughter was thought of.

The family said Miss Squire's disappearance was "very out of character" and they were "broken without her".

Image caption Search teams scoured the area where the 21-year-old was last seen

Police have appealed for anyone who was on Haworth Street between 23:30 and 00:30 on the night she disappeared to get in touch.

Miss Squire, who is 5ft 7in tall and has long dark brown hair, had been wearing a black leather jacket, black long-sleeved top and a black denim skirt with lace.

The University of Hull previously said it was "deeply concerned" about the missing student and was working closely with police.