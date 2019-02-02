Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption More than 70 officers have been searching through the night

Police searching for a 21-year-old student who went missing after leaving a club have said they have "significant concerns" about her safety.

Libby Squire was last seen by her friends getting into a taxi outside The Welly on Beverley Road, Hull, at about 23:00 GMT on Thursday.

The University of Hull student was then seen by a man who tried to help her at 23:45 GMT near Beresford Avenue.

Det Supt Simon Gawthorpe said her disappearance was out of character.

Speaking at a press conference, he said: "Her family have described Libby as a very thoughtful young woman who always put other people before herself.

"They have said this is very out of character for Libby, and clearly that raises our concerns about her significantly."

Image copyright Google Image caption Libby Squire got a taxi outside The Welly club

More than 70 officers are involved in the search, and fire crews have been searching a frozen pond at Oak Road playing fields.

They have spoken to friends, and visited pubs and clubs in the area, as well as speaking to residents.

Det Supt Gawthorpe appealed for drivers with dashcam footage who were in the Beverley Road area between 23:00 GMT and 03:00 GMT to get in touch.

Police have also asked residents to check their gardens, sheds and outbuildings to see if she has taken shelter there.

Friends of the student have also organised their own search party through social media.

Ms Squire, who is 5ft 7in and has long dark brown hair, was wearing a black leather jacket, black long sleeved top, a leather jacket and a black denim skirt with lace.