Image copyright Emma Whiteley Image caption Carl Whiteley has written and produced many films and was living in Palma

A British filmmaker is critically ill after falling from the balcony of an apartment in Majorca.

Carl Whiteley, originally from Crowle, in North Lincolnshire, fell from the balcony in Palma on Tuesday night.

His sister, Emma Whiteley, said he is in an induced coma in hospital and she is raising money to pay for his family to fly out to be with him.

Mr Whiteley, 39, has produced and directed several films, most recently "Pandora" in 2016.

He also wrote the short film Haunted House: Exorcist in 2017.

Mr Whiteley is currently being cared for at Majorca's Son Espases Hospital.

Writing on her Crowdfunding page, Ms Whiteley said: "My brother is in Spain, we are in England. We need help to get all of our family over to our brother Carl Whiteley."

She had raised more than £2,000 of her £5,000 target on Friday morning, and said any money left over would be donated to a brain trauma charity.

Mr Whiteley's Twitter account states he is a director of a company called Jollywood Events based in Stockport, Greater Manchester, and also is behind the Harry Potter convention DiagCon.

He has been pictured on social media with celebrities including Sylvester Stallone, Johnny Depp and Meatloaf.