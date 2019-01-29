Image copyright PA Image caption Laura Plummer (centre) with her sisters Lynda (left) and Rachel at Heathrow airport

A British woman jailed after she was found with painkillers in her suitcase at an Egyptian airport said she thought her ordeal would "never end".

Laura Plummer, 34, from Hull, was sentenced to three years in prison on 26 December 2017 for taking 290 Tramadol tablets into the country.

Arriving at Heathrow Airport, Ms Plummer said: "I would like to thank everyone for supporting me.

"Words cannot describe how I feel - I thought this would never end."

Ms Plummer was released from jail in Egypt on Sunday.

Her MP Karl Turner tweeted he was "delighted" Ms Plummer had been released alongside 6,929 other prisoners.

The Labour MP for East Hull said Ms Plummer had "made a terrible mistake and paid the price for it".

The shop worker from Hull was arrested at Hurghada Airport in October 2017 when she flew into the Red Sea resort.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ms Plummer was tearful on her arrival back in the UK from Egypt

She claimed she was taking the Tramadol tablets - which are legal in the UK but banned in Egypt - for her Egyptian partner Omar Caboo, who suffers severe back pain.

Her family previously said Ms Plummer had no idea that what she doing was illegal and was just "daft".

Last September, she was refused permission to appeal against her conviction, but was granted early release after serving a third of her sentence.