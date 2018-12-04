Image copyright Policia Nacional Image caption Policia Nacional said Amy Gerard was last seen outside Molly Malone's Irish bar

The mother and sister of a British woman missing in Tenerife have flown out to help find her.

Amy Louise Gerard, 28, originally from Cleethorpes, was last seen outside Irish bar, Molly Malone's in Puerto de la Cruz in the early hours of Friday.

Ms Gerard works at the island's Loro Parque marine theme park.

Her sister Chloe Gerard, from Sheffield, said the family was "working closely with police, who are doing everything they can to find Amy".

Image copyright LisaKristin1501/YouTube Image caption Amy Louise Gerard trained dolphins before working with killer whales at Loro Parque

She started a social media appeal a few days ago to find her sister.

In a tweet, she said: "Thank you all for sharing. We don't have any new information.

"We're working closely with the local police who are doing everything they can to find Amy.

"We appreciate all the exposure on Amy's disappearance and continue to urge anyone to come forward if you think you saw her."

According to her Facebook profile, University of Lincoln graduate Ms Gerard trains killer whales at the theme park in Puerto de la Cruz, where she has been living and working since May 2016.

Image caption The 28-year-old was last seen outside Molly Malone's in Puerto de la Cruz

Her friend Tara Dudley appealed on Instagram for anyone in Tenerife to "engrave this girl's face on your brain".

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed it was assisting the family of a British woman in Tenerife.

Spain's Policia Nacional has released a missing poster of Ms Gerard to appeal for information.