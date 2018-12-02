Image copyright Policia Nacional Image caption Policia Nacional said Amy Gerard was last seen outside the Molly Malone Irish bar

Police in Tenerife are searching for a missing British woman who vanished from outside a bar on Friday.

Amy Louise Gerard, 28, originally from Cleethorpes, was last seen outside Irish bar Molly Malone's in Puerto de la Cruz in the early hours of Friday morning.

Ms Gerard works at Tenerife's Loro Parque marine theme park.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has confirmed it is assisting the family of a British woman in Tenerife.

Spain's Policia Nacional have released a missing poster for Ms Gerard.

Her sister, Chloe, from Sheffield, tweeted an appeal to find her, while friend Tara Dudley appealed on Instagram for anyone in Tenerife to "engrave this girl's face on your brain".