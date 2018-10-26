Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Joshua Murray was jailed for nine years at Grimsby Crown Court

A man has been jailed for stabbing his former housemate and shooting a police officer and a police dog with an air pistol.

Joshua Murray, 21, of Grimsby, was sentenced to nine years after pleading guilty to wounding with intent and possession of an imitation firearm.

Grimsby Crown Court heard Murray returned to his former home and lay in wait for his 68-year-old victim to return.

He stabbed the man and then ran off.

Police were called and found Murray drinking at a friend's house. He ran off and was chased by a police dog handler and his dog.

Murray then drew a pistol and shot the dog, Logan, in the head before engaging in a struggle with the officer, who was also shot with the gas-powered pellet gun.

Humberside Police said PC Ian Sweeney "was shot three times in the face, one of which narrowly missed his eye. He was also shot once in the shoulder and once in the right leg".

PD Logan was shot in the mouth and nose three times, suffering puncture wounds.

Both have now recovered and are back at work.

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption PC Ian Sweeney and PD Logan were both injured in the attack by Joshua Murray

Jeremy Evans, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Murray is clearly an unpredictable and dangerous criminal who had amassed a collection of weapons and imitation firearms.

"It is only by great good fortune and due to the first victim wearing a thick overcoat at the time of the attack that this incident did not result in even more tragic consequences."

Murray, of no fixed address, also pleaded guilty to damaging property and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.