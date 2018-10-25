Image caption Rolandas Poskus was found in a grassed area in the Dane Park Road area of Hull

Two men have denied murdering a Lithuanian national in Hull.

Rolandas Poskus, 52, was found dead on a grassy area on Dane Park Road on 15 June.

Mantas Pundzius, 24, of Thornwick Close, and Stanislovas Bozys, 28, of Gordon Street, both from Hull, pleaded not guilty to murder when they appeared at the city's crown court.

A third defendant, Janina Milieskiene, 42, of Peel Street, Hull, pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender.

Both men have been remanded in custody.

A trial is due to start in December.