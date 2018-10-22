A 55-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a house in Hull.

Police were called to The Ryedales, in the Newland area of the city, at about 09:15 BST on Sunday after receiving a call from concerned neighbours.

Humberside Police said the woman arrested in connection with the incident was being held in custody.

The force has not released any details about the woman who died.

