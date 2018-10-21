Image caption The carousel was sold privately before the online auction of the Pleasure Island lots

A disused fairground carousel bought in error by a bungling online auction bidder has been sold privately for an undisclosed figure.

The 114-year-old roundabout was one of thousands of items sold from the closed Pleasure Island theme park in Cleethorpes in March.

An unnamed Lincolnshire man mistakenly bid £180,000 for the carousel but the auctioneers did not pursue the sale.

The ghost train failed to meet its reserve price and was not sold.

The carousel was originally one of 400 lots in the second round of auction sales.

Carl Vince, from Prestige Auctions in Grimsby, said the sale had been "very busy" and people were offering the "right money" for many of the items.

But the ghost train remained unsold having failed to reach a lowered reserve price of £40,000. The previous reserve had been £80,000.

The one-day auction also includes theme park souvenirs, original ride plans and artists' impressions of the park which were not previously included.