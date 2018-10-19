Image caption The RSPCA removed more than 100 dogs from 4 Paws Veterinary Clinic in South Killingholme

Three people have been charged after 160 animals were removed from a vets and rescue centre during a huge raid.

Dozens of dogs and cats were seized by the RSPCA and police in the raid at 4 Paws in Killingholme, North Lincolnshire, on 22 March.

Former owner Jodie Fairbrother, Paul Fairbrother and Libby-Jo Fairbrother, all of Nar Fokak, Cyprus, have each been charged with 17 offences.

They are due to appear before magistrates in Grimsby next Friday.

All three have each been charged with 13 counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and four counts of animal welfare offences, under a prosecution being brought by the RSPCA.

Some of the pets were later returned to their owners following the raid.