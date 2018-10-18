Image caption A major search was carried out to find the crashed aircraft

An inquest has opened into the death of two people who were killed when a light aircraft crashed near an airfield in East Yorkshire.

Tony Cook and Richard Lewis were flying from Scotland when the plane came down close to Beverley Airfield near Leven on 10 October.

The wreckage was found in a field one mile (1.6km) from the airstrip.

Hull Coroners' Court heard the pair died at the scene from multiple injuries.

The coroner Professor Paul Marks adjourned the inquest pending further inquiries.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is investigating the crash.