Mum stole £32,000 from daughter's nursery

A mother who stole £32,000 from her daughter's preschool has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Helen Peel, 32, from Beverley, East Yorkshire, was a treasurer of Walkington Preschool at the time of the theft between March and December 2017.

Hull Crown Court heard the mum-of-two became heavily in debt after the break down of her marriage.

Peel, of Watson Drive, pleaded guilty to theft by employee at a previous Beverley Magistrates' Court hearing.

The court heard the money she had stolen was given by parents for their children to attend the preschool.

She volunteered for the unpaid treasurer role which included bookkeeping, looking after accounts and keeping financial records at the nursery, which is a registered charity.

Peel took a number of large sums over the nine-month period including one of £10,000 and another of £3,000.

'Deeply and utterly ashamed'

Her offending came to light after the school chair noticed payments were made into Peel's personal account and the nursery's reserves account was left with £6,000 when it should have contained £20,000.

In court, Louise Young, chair of Walkington Preschool, said Peel's actions had resulted in staff hours being cut and extra-curricular activities for the children being axed.

Charlotte Bains, defending, said Peel was "deeply and utterly ashamed of her behaviour and regrets her actions bitterly".

She said Peel suffered post-natal depression as well as emotional and psychological abuse in her marriage and was going through a divorce.

After the hearing last month, Walkington Preschool said the school "will continue to operate as normal" and added that future fundraising efforts will now be vital to help regain our financial security".

Judge Mark Bury suspended an eight-month jail term for 12 months. He ordered Peel to complete a rehabilitation order and carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.