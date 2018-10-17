Fire breaks out at Bridlington Londesborough Hotel
- 17 October 2018
A large fire has broken out at a seaside hotel.
Up to 35 firefighters have been tackling the blaze at the three-storey Londesborough Hotel in West Street, Bridlington, since about 13:30 BST.
There were no reports of casualties and no reports of people being trapped inside the building, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said.
It is not yet known how the fire in the upper floor and roof areas started, the fire service added.