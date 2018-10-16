Image copyright Hull City Council Image caption Sites for redevelopment include the area around the former BHS department store

Up to 2,500 new homes could be built in Hull city centre as part of a plan to make the area "much more dynamic".

The city council has identified 12 sites for redevelopment that would include a mix of shops, apartments and houses.

Plans are being put on display to potential investors in the schemes.

Mark Jones, regeneration director at Hull City Council, said the proposals were designed to give the city centre "a buzz" and make it less "sterile".

"This is not about buildings, it's about people," he added.

The city council said there had been more than £3bn of public and private investment in the city since 2013.

Areas indentified in the plan include the former BHS department store and the surrounding Albion Square area.

Other sites include lands adjacent to the River Hull and the Humber Estuary.