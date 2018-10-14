Image caption The sillouettes are positioned as near as possible to where the men lived

Thirty five metal silhouettes representing soldiers killed in World War One are to be placed around the village where the men lived.

Ex-soldier Stephen Thorp campaigned to raise £2,5000 for the tribute in Walkington, East Yorkshire.

Each silhouette is 5ft 7ins (1.7m) tall, with their head bowed in prayer and rifle on the ground.

One is to be positioned near to where each of the men lived to mark the centenary of 1918's Armistice Day.

Mr Thorp, who lives in the village, near Beverley, said there were 35 names on the village's war memorial.

He served in the Corps of Royal engineers for 33 years and said: "It's a ridiculous number of men for the size of the village."

"The silhouettes are identical and each contains the name of the man commemorated and a short verse reading 'Near this place I lived and was loved', he said.

Image caption The soldiers are identical and shown in prayer

If a location for the soldiers cannot be found then the tributes are to be positioned around the village pond or close to village pub the Dog and Duck, he added.

A team of volunteers erected the tributes.