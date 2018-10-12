Image caption The man was arrested by police officers in Beverley town centre

Armed police were called to an East Yorkshire town after reports of a man wielding an axe.

Humberside Police said armed officers had attended Butchers Row in Beverley after people reported a man with "a small axe" was "acting in a threatening manner".

An officer suffered minor injuries during the incident, the force said.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting a police officer.

More Yorkshire stories