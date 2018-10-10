Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Rojs Avaliani was described as "psychologically controlling" Miss Sinakova

A man who strangled his partner before asking for help to dispose of her body has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years.

Rojs Avaliani, 37, killed Tamara Sinakova, 61, at their home in Tamar Walk, Scunthorpe, on 5 January.

He denied murder but was found guilty by a jury following a trial at Hull Crown Court.

The court heard the Latvian national had put his "hands and arms around her neck for two minutes".

Avaliani had asked two drunk men he came across on nearby Frodingham Road to get rid of her body, the court was told.

Sentencing him, Judge Roger Thomas QC told Avaliani: "You were abusing your power. You were in something of a dominant position."

Miss Sinakova, who was said to be a heavy drinker, had arrived in the UK from Latvia in 2007. Soon after she met Avaliani, who later moved into her home, the court heard.

Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Tamara Sinakova also suffered five broken ribs. Her body was found semi-clothed some 14 hours after she had been murdered in the early hours of the morning

The jury was told Avaliani later then moved another partner and her two-year-old son into Miss Sinakova's property in 2010, while he remained in an on-off relationship with the 61-year-old.

The court heard he had previous convictions for assault and battery on his other partner.

Defence barrister William Harbage QC claimed Avaliani was provoked by his drunk partner and "lost his patience and his temper".

Judge Thomas told the defendant he abused his position and had "not shown any real remorse".

"She was quite unable or unwilling to break away from you. It seems that she did retain some affection and love for you," he added.

In a victim statement Miss Sinakova's son, Arturs Sinakovs, said: "He has taken her money, her health, her dignity, and he has now taken her life."

He described his mother as "the kindest, [most] loyal and selfless person" who was "psychologically controlled" by Avaliani.