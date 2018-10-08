Image copyright Google Image caption The woman collapsed outside the Kingfisher pub in Linnaeus Street, Hull

A woman was attacked and had her mobile phone stolen during an epileptic fit.

She was assaulted after collapsing outside the Kingfisher pub in Linnaeus Street, Hull, at 18:00 BST on Wednesday.

Her phone was then stolen by two men. She was treated for injuries to her hand and knee, which police said could have been from her fall or the assault.

Police have appealed speak to a woman who came to help and urged anyone with information to contact them.

The suspects were both wearing blue jeans but one was in a grey hoody and the other in a green waxy jacket.