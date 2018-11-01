Image copyright Neil Theasby Image caption Haile Sand Fort has a jetty, wood burner and panoramic views

A World War One fort in the Humber estuary, which has lain empty since the 1950s, has been sold for £117,000.

Haile Sand Fort, described by auctioneers as "utilitarian in design," was built between 1915 and 1918 to protect the estuary.

The building, off Grimsby, had a guide price of £90,000 for the auction.

Auctioneer Lucy Crapper, from Blundells, in Sheffield, previously said: "It is a unique property and there's so much scope with it."

The identity of the new buyers is not yet known.

Its previous owners, who live locally, had bought it a number of years ago, Ms Crapper said.

The offshore concrete building with steel armoured plating previously went on the market in 2016 with a price tag of £350,000.

Image copyright Ian Paterson Image caption The circular fortress was constructed from 40,000 tons of concrete and accessed via a jetty.

During World War Two, Haile Sand Fort and the Bull Sand Fort, near Spurn Head, were attacked by German U-Boats and aircraft.

A steel mesh was stretched between the forts across the mouth of the estuary to prevent enemy submarines getting to the large ports Hull and Grimsby.