Train used on a service between Hull and London are "not fit for purpose", an East Yorkshire MP has said.

Hull Trains is not running a direct service between Hull and London after a fire onboard a train caused disruption.

There has been extensive disruption to the timetable over the weekend after the fire at Grantham on Friday night.

Hull Trains said in a statement it was operating an emergency timetable after "a series of unrelated mechanical problems with our trains".

The timetable changes are due to last until Friday, the company said.

Emma Hardy, Labour MP for Hull West, said: "I think what they desperately need is some new trains.

"I have some sympathy with Hull Trains but at the end of the day those trains are not fit for purpose."

Hull trains said journey details would be published on its website and customers should check before travelling.

Some trains have been cancelled, while others will run a service between Hull and Doncaster.

On Friday, a train was halted at Grantham as smoke and flames were seen under a carriage.

Paul Rusling, who was on the train, said: "The lights went down and our crew went dashing off to the next coach, about five minutes later there is a kerfuffle and a shout 'Get out, get out" which chilled me a little because they were saying 'evacuate the train there's a fire'."

Hull Trains said: "We are anticipating that the service will improve throughout the week as our repaired trains come back into service.

"We apologise to anyone who has been caught up in these problems."

Based in Hull, the company was established in 2000 and usually runs 92 services each week between Hull and London.

It carries about a million passengers each year, according to the company.