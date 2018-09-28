Image caption The crash happened on the A165 near Bridlington in August

A 25-year-old man has denied attempted murder after a car crash in East Yorkshire.

A woman suffered serious injuries in the crash on the A165 Bessingby Hill near Bridlington in the early hours of 27 August.

Fraser Kaye, from St Margaret's Road in Doncaster, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court earlier and was remanded in custody.

He is scheduled to stand trial at a court yet to be decided on 28 January.

