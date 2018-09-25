Image caption Bev Jackson gave birth to her daughter Amelia following an emergency caesarean section

A woman from North Lincolnshire said a leaflet given to her when she became pregnant saved her unborn baby's life.

Bev Jackson's first daughter Alicia was stillborn 18 months ago.

She was given an information wallet when she became pregnant a second time.

When she felt unwell she referred to the information and made her way to hospital and had an emergency caesarean section after a scan showed there was a problem with the blood flow to the baby.

Ms Jackson said the information in the leaflet made her contact the hospital.

"Nothing felt right," she said.

"I just needed to get checked out. I just looked at the wallet and thought I need to see what it says and it just said, 'Trust your instincts'."

The Wellbeing Wallets produced by the Mama Academy charity are given to all pregnant women in the North Lincolnshire area.

As well as allowing the storage of medical notes and other information the wallet has a single sheet explaining when women should contact medical staff.

The cost of the 4,500 wallets has been met by the hospitals' League of Friends charity.

Image caption The leaflet tells pregnant women when they should contact contact medical staff

Although delivered early, baby Amelia is now at home in Winteringham and doing well.

Ms Jackson said the wallet was "very important".

"I think that every first mum should have them as well," she said.

"I wouldn't have known things that were on there, it was touch and go. Knowing how we had lost Alicia the first time I didn't want that to happen again."