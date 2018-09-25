Image copyright Google Image caption The firm will close the site by 2020 but said it was "not as a result of the UK leaving the European Union"

Hundreds of jobs will be lost when a major employer in Grimsby closes its pharmaceutical factory as part of "global transformation".

Drugs firm Novartis employs about 400 people at the site off Moody Lane in the town but it is to close by 2020.

The firm says the job losses are part of a major restructuring of operations.

Novartis said the move was "not linked to the UK decision to leave the European Union". No one was available for a union comment.

In a statement the company said: "Novartis has been a part of the Grimsby community for many years so this has been a very difficult decision.

"The Grimsby site is an effective, well-running operation that is testament to the hard-working and dedicated employees."

Novartis currently employs about 1,500 people in the UK.

Haseeb Ahmad, Novartis UK country president, said: "This decision has been made alongside broader changes to our business globally, and as a result of the changes in our product portfolio which now focuses on more specialised medicines, reflective of today's changing healthcare needs.

"Novartis remains committed to the UK and believes that the UK is a world-leader in life sciences."

The firm, which has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, said the Grimbsy closure would be phased until the end of 2020 and it would be consulting affected staff.

Novartis added it was hoping to "secure a future for the site and was working to identify potential partners".