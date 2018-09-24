Image copyright Plummer family Image caption Laura Plummer was jailed for three years in December

A British woman jailed for smuggling painkiller tablets into Egypt has lost an appeal against her conviction.

Laura Plummer, 34, from Hull, was jailed for three years after being caught taking almost 300 Tramadol tablets into the country in 2016.

She had hoped Egypt's appeal court in Cairo would accept she did not know the pills were illegal in the country, but it upheld her conviction and jail term.

Plummer was arrested when she was found with the tablets in her suitcase.

She had been going to the Red Sea resort of Hurghada and claimed she had taken the tablets to give to her partner Omar Caboo to treat his back pain.

Tramadol - a strong painkiller used to treat moderate to severe pain - is a banned substance in Egypt, though is available on prescription in the UK.

Plummer had previously said she had "no idea" the tablets were illegal.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "Our staff continue to do all they can to support Laura and her family, and our embassy remains in regular contact with the Egyptian authorities."